Aldi has stepped up its fightback against Tesco by undercutting some of its claimed price matches, leaving the UK’s biggest supermarket to play catch-up.

In some cases it is rendering Tesco’s price match claims incorrect. In others, products have been promptly pulled from Tesco’s campaign.

Two variants of Aldi’s Lunex Ultra sanitary towels – Night and Long – are ‘price matched’ at 45p in Tesco’s current list, while Aldi has reduced them to 42p in its latest round of weekly permanent price drops.

Aldi’s Bon Appetit Pains Au Chocolat eight-pack was price matched by Tesco at £1.35 on 6 June. The item was cut to £1.29 in Aldi’s latest price drops and had disappeared from Tesco’s campaign by 13 June. Similarly, two flavours of Aldi’s Bramwells Snack noodles – chicken & Mushroom and Spicy Curry – disappeared from Tesco’s campaign between 6 June and 13 June, while Aldi has dropped the price from 75p to 69p.

In the case of a four-pack of 440ml Guinness Draught cans, the price has dropped from £4.99 to £4.89 in Aldi’s latest round of cuts, and the same thing has happened in Tesco’s price match campaign between 6 June and 13 June.

“Our customers know that only one supermarket offers Aldi prices on every product and that’s Aldi,” said an Aldi spokesman. “Other supermarkets just can’t match us on that.”

Tesco said prices were checked twice-weekly and the most recent check on the Lunex sanitary towels found them to be 45p in more than half of Aldi stores surveyed. A spokesman said products included may vary by week, with some removed and others added.

The Grocer recently revealed how Tesco had quietly increased its Aldi price match lines from about 600 to about 750 since the start of the year, while Sainsbury’s had grown its campaign by over 100 lines to about 680.

With Asda and Morrisons also having started price matching Aldi on hundreds of lines this year, the discounter finally launched a fightback in May, with a TV ad mocking the campaigns, followed by weekly permanent price drops. The discounter has said it will invest more than £380m in reducing prices this year.

Analysts have pointed to the price matching as a reason for Aldi’s sales growth slowing drastically over the past several months, along with its lack of a loyalty app and bakeries, both of which are seen as helping Lidl.

Aldi’s sales were up by just 0.8% year on year in Kantar’s latest data, published this week (12 w/e 9 June), a far cry from the 17.1% year-on-year growth it achieved in September 2023. Lidl – which is only price matched by Morrisons and Asda – has been the fastest-growing bricks & mortar supermarket for 10 months in a row, with sales up 8.1% year on year in Kantar’s latest data.

“Price matching is hurting Aldi,” said IGD senior insight analyst Dan Butler.

“Loyalty schemes are a key mechanism for conveying value to shoppers and Aldi not having one is also impacting its value perception.

“Moving its bakery section to the front of store has been an inspired decision by Lidl, which has seen it become the market leader for the category.”

Kantar also recently said Lidl’s growth was being “fuelled in part by its bakery counters, as well as its loyalty scheme”.

The Lidl Plus scheme, launched in 2020, rewards members with both personalised and non-personalised exclusive discounts, redeemed by scanning the app at checkout.

Aldi appears to have some of the hardware that could power its own scheme, with checkouts in some of its stores equipped with scanning devices identical in appearance to those used for the Lidl Plus app.

However, Aldi is adamant no loyalty scheme is planned. It said the scanners – found in some but not all its stores – were purely for e-gift cards.

Aldi said this week that 100 stores were set to be upgraded this year, including 30 refurbishments this summer, in a £90m-plus investment.