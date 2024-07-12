Lidl

A sponsor of the tournament in Germany, Lidl is particularly invested in ensuring the final goes off with a bang.

It is offering customers a £5 off £30 spend voucher between Thursday and Sunday and is opening an hour later than usual on Monday to allow staff to recover from final-related festivities.

Tesco

Tesco will close its 1,800 Express stores in England at 7.30pm instead of the usual 10pm or 11pm on Sunday to allow staff to watch the final, which kicks off at 8pm.

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s has announced it is closing convenience stores and petrol filling stations across England early on Sunday, so that its colleagues can tune into England in the Euros 2024 final.

The retailer said more than a thousand branches will be closing at the earlier time of 7.30pm on Sunday.They tend to open until 10pm or 11pm.

“We want to give our colleagues the chance to tune in live and cheer on England with friends and family,” said Sainsbury’s chief retail and technology officer Clodagh Moriarty.

Other retailers

Aldi, Asda, Co-op, Iceland, Morrisons and Waitrose are yet to announce changes to their opening times, though their social media teams are making the most of the event.