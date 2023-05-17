Aldi and Tesco have become the latest supermarkets to announce price cuts this week as the retailer deflation war on key lines gathers pace.

Tesco yesterday lowered the price of 30 own-label pasta, spaghetti and cooking oil lines.

Aldi followed within hours by announcing price cuts on seven types of pasta, spaghetti and oil.

Lidl then promised it would “continue to ensure” it offered “the best value across all products, including those announced today”, though it did not go further into specifics.

It follows a similar quick successions of price cuts last week by Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Lidl and Aldi on own-brand bread and butter.

Tesco’s latest move saw its own brand pasta come down by 15p, as did its vegetable and sunflower oil. The products cut included “dinnertime favourites like penne and spaghetti, down to 80p for 500g”, a spokesman said.

Tesco Group chief product officer Ashwin Prasad said: “As we see deflation coming through on key cupboard essentials such as pasta and cooking oil, we’re pleased to pass on these savings to customers.

“We hope that by reducing prices on these 30 products which are bought week in, week out, we can help customers spend less.

“So whether you’re buying a branded favourite covered by our price lock, stocking up on essentials from Aldi Price Match, or treating yourself to an exclusive deal with Clubcard Prices, you can be confident of finding great value at Tesco.”

Tesco’s price cuts

Tesco Old price New price Tesco Lasagne Pasta 500g 95p 80p Tesco Quick Cook Spaghetti Pasta 500g 95p 80p Tesco Fusilli Pasta 500g 95p 80p Tesco Farfalle Pasta Bows 500g 95p 80p Tesco Spirali Pasta 500g 95p 80p Tesco Short Spaghetti Pasta 500g 95p 80p Tesco Rigatoni Pasta 500g 95p 80p Tesco Whole Wheat Penne Pasta 500g 95p 80p Tesco Penne Pasta Quills 500g 95p 80p Tesco Spinach Farfalle 500g 95p 80p Tesco Macaroni Pasta 500g 95p 80p Tesco Whole Wheat Spaghetti 500g 95p 80p Tesco Whole Wheat Fusilli Pasta 500g 95p 80p Tesco Quick Cook Fusilli Pasta 500g 95p 80p Tesco Conchiglie Pasta Shell 500g 95p 80p Tesco Tagliatelle Pasta 500g 95p 80p Tesco Tricolore Fusilli Pasta Twists 500g 95p 80p Tesco Linguine Pasta 500g 95p 80p Tesco Organic Whole Wheat Spaghetti Pasta 500g £1.35 £1.20 Tesco Organic Whole Wheat Fusilli 500g £1.35 £1.20 Tesco Organic Spaghetti Pasta 500g £1.35 £1.20 Tesco Fusilli Pasta Twists 1kg £1.65 £1.50 Tesco Fusilli Whole Wheat Pasta 1kg £1.65 £1.50 Tesco Macaroni Pasta 1kg £1.65 £1.50 Tesco Penne Whole Wheat Pasta 1kg £1.65 £1.50 Tesco Conchiglie Pasta Shells 1kg £1.65 £1.50 Tesco Spaghetti Pasta 1kg £1.65 £1.50 Tesco Pasta Quills 1kg £1.65 £1.50 Tesco Pure Vegetable Oil one litre £1.99 £1.85 Tesco Pure Sunflower Oil one litre £2.40 £2.25

Aldi’s price cuts

Aldi Old price New price Vegetable Oil (one litre) £1.99 £1.85 Sunflower Oil (one litre) £2.40 £2.25 Everyday Essentials Spaghetti (500g) 31p 28p Everyday Essentials Penne pasta (500g) 45p 41p Penne pasta (500g) 79p 75p Spaghetti (500g) 79p 75p Macaroni (500g) 79p 75p

Morrisons also announced a new wave of price cuts at the weekend.

“As a British foodmaker, we are on the front line of commodity prices – and we’ll look to pass on any easing to our customers quickly,” said Morrisons CEO David Potts.

“This week we’re launching our fourth wave of price cuts this year, including a number of products that we make or prepare ourselves. In particular bread rolls and cheese will be down very significantly in what we believe will be the first of many ‘deflation dividends’ for our customers.”

Morrisons cited 13 examples, and said it had offered butter priced at £1.89 since September.

Morrisons price cuts