Sainsbury’s is investing £15m to help reduce the price of cupboard staples in a move it says will help customers manage the cost of living crisis.
As part of the price investment, the retailer claims to have become the only major supermarket to offer free-from pasta at the same price as standard lines.
The price of 500g packs of free-from penne, spaghetti, fusilli and macaroni have all been reduced from £1.20 to 75p.
Other products to feature in the latest round of cuts include own-brand corn flakes, coconut milk, rice, hams and honey.
Sainsbury’s also pledged to make further price cuts on key essentials throughout the summer.
The supermarket has also included what it describes as its By Sainsbury’s ‘happier and healthier’ whole chicken breast fillets in its Aldi Price Match scheme for the first time. It said this followed the commitment in March that all By Sainsbury’s chickens would have 20% more space than the industry standard. The price of its 300g chicken breast fillets have been reduced from £2.50 to £2.29, while its 640g chicken mini fillets have been reduced from £4.95 to £4.43.
“As the cost of living challenges continue, we remain relentlessly focused on lowering prices on the essential products that make the biggest difference to our customers,” said Sainsbury’s food commercial director Rhian Bartlett.
“In the last two years we’ve invested £560m in keeping prices low and more recently we’ve reduced the price of high-volume essentials including bread and butter, milk, tuna and toilet roll. These latest price cuts will help reassure customers that we will continue to pass on savings as soon as we see the wholesale price of food fall. Customers will find great deals when they shop with us and do not need to go anywhere else to get the best prices on their everyday food essentials.”
Bartlett is among four leading senior supermarket executives who are set to appear before MPs tomorrow to give evidence into what supermarkets are doing to tackle soaring food inflation. She is due to appear before the Business & Trade Committee alongside Morrisons CEO David Potts, Asda chief commercial officer Kris Comerford, Tesco commercial director Gordon Gafa and Groceries Code Adjudicator Mark White.
The latest move by Sainsbury’s is one of a raft of recent price-cutting announcements by supermarkets. Asda, Waitrose, Morrisons and M&S have all reduced or frozen the price of cupboard staples over the past fortnight.
Sainsbury’s list of cupboard staples price cuts
|Product
|Original Price
|New Price
|
JS Coconut Milk 400ml
|
£1.00
|
£0.85
|
JS Lighter Coconut Milk 400ml
|
£1.00
|
£0.85
|
JS Corn Flakes 500g
|
£0.85
|
£0.69
|
JS FF lasagne sheets 250g
|
£1.20
|
£0.75
|
JS FF tagliatelle 250g
|
£1.20
|
£0.75
|
JS FF penne 500g
|
£1.20
|
£0.75
|
JS FF spaghetti 500g
|
£1.20
|
£0.75
|
Sainsbury’s Deliciously Free From Fusilli 500g
|
£1.20
|
£0.75
|
Sainsbury’s Deliciously Free From Macaroni 500g
|
£1.20
|
£0.75
|
JS Basmati Rice 1kg
|
£2.10
|
£1.75
|
JS Basmati Rice 500g
|
£1.95
|
£0.87
|
JS Basmati Rice 2kg
|
£4.10
|
£3.45
|
JS Basmati Rice 4kg
|
£8.00
|
£6.95
|
JS Brown Basmati Rice 1kg
|
£2.90
|
£1.95
|
JS Brown Rice 1kg
|
£2.10
|
£1.39
|
Sainsbury’s Brown Rice 500g
|
£1.10
|
£0.69
|
JS Easy Cook White Rice 1kg
|
£1.60
|
£1.25
|
Sainsbury’s Easy Cook Long Grain White Rice 500g
|
£1.25
|
£0.62
|
Sainsbury’s Easy Cook Long Grain White Rice 2kg
|
£3.10
|
£2.45
|
JS Long Grain Rice 1kg
|
£1.60
|
£1.25
|
JS Long Grain Rice 2kg
|
£2.80
|
£2.45
|
JS Spaghetti 500g
|
£0.95
|
£0.75
|
JS Wholewheat Fusilli 500g
|
£0.95
|
£0.75
|
JS Lasagne Sheets 500g
|
£0.95
|
£0.75
|
JS Penne 500g
|
£0.95
|
£0.75
|
JS Quick Cook Penne 500g
|
£0.95
|
£0.75
|
JS Wholewheat Spaghetti 500g
|
£0.95
|
£0.75
|
JS Macaroni 500g
|
£0.95
|
£0.75
|
JS Spirali 500g
|
£0.95
|
£0.75
|
JS Fusilli 500g
|
£0.95
|
£0.75
|
JS Conchiglie 500g
|
£0.95
|
£0.75
|
JS Farfalle 500g
|
£0.95
|
£0.75
|
JS Fusilli Tricolore 500g
|
£0.95
|
£0.75
|
JS Rigatoni 500g
|
£0.95
|
£0.75
|
JS Stars 500g
|
£0.95
|
£0.75
|
JS Quick Cook Fusilli 500g
|
£0.95
|
£0.75
|
JS Tricolore Chifferi Rigati 500g
|
£0.95
|
£0.75
|
JS Quick Cook Spaghetti 500g
|
£0.95
|
£0.75
|
JS Tagliatelle 500g
|
£0.95
|
£0.75
|
JS Linguine 500g
|
£0.95
|
£0.75
|
JS Vermicelli 500g
|
£0.95
|
£0.75
|
JS Cannelloni 250g
|
£0.95
|
£0.75
|
JS Wholewheat Lasagne Sheets 500g
|
£0.95
|
£0.75
|
JS Wholewheat Tagliatelle 500g
|
£0.95
|
£0.75
|
JS Wholewheat Penne 500g
|
£0.95
|
£0.75
|
JS Penne 1kg
|
£1.65
|
£1.39
|
JS Macaroni 1kg
|
£1.65
|
£1.39
|
JS Fusilli 1kg
|
£1.65
|
£1.39
|
JS Spaghetti 1kg
|
£1.65
|
£1.39
|
JS Wholewheat Fusilli 1kg
|
£1.65
|
£1.39
|
JS Runny Honey 340g
|
£1.95
|
£1.49
|
JS Blackcurrant Jam 454g
|
£1.15
|
£0.99
|
JS Apricot Jam 454g
|
£1.15
|
£0.99
|
JS Raspberry Jam 454g
|
£1.15
|
£0.99
|
JS Seedless Raspberry Jam 454g
|
£1.15
|
£0.99
|
JS Strawberry Jam 454g
|
£1.15
|
£0.99
|
JS Reduced Sugar Strawberry Jam 415g
|
£1.15
|
£0.99
|
JS Seedless Strawberry Jam 454g
|
£1.15
|
£0.99
