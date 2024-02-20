UK grocery distributor and B Corp-certified Golden Acre Foods will reach its £1m donation target to The Ocean Foundation by the end of 2024.

Golden Acre started supporting the ocean preservation charity in 2021, with “a view to making a real difference” in its sustainability plans.

The charity works on coastal restoration and increasing the health of ocean flora, among other projects to tackle climate change in the marine environment.

Support from Golden Acre began through the Blue Resilience Initiative in Puerto Rico, one of the worst affected areas in the world, where the charity works to revive, expand and increase the health of seagrass meadows, mangrove forests or saltmarshes.

Thanks to Golden Acre’s support, The Ocean Foundation will be able to restore habitats that have been lost through overfishing, climate change and pollution.

“We all have a combined responsibility to look after our oceans for the future of mankind and our planet”, said Neale Powell-Cook, managing director of Golden Acre Foods.

“As a food and drink business with dealings across the world, we’re proud to support The Ocean Foundation with a significant ongoing investment and for this investment to have such an exciting impact.

“Our donations ensure The Ocean Foundation is able to continue its pioneering research, restoration of a key coastal ecosystem and undertake large-scale mangrove restoration.”

Golden Acre Foods supports over 20 different charities addressing environmental and social issues, having committed to reducing its emissions per tonne of product sold by 50% by 2030 and by 90% by 2040.