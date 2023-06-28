Logistics provider DX will invest £3m in a fleet of new electric vehicles as part of its continuing delivery and logistics partnership with Ikea.

The investment will be used to add 53 new electric vans to the fleet and represents the business’ second major electric vehicle funding round for its Ikea contract.

It follows the launch of an initial fleet of electric vans for Ikea in August 2022 at the cost of £750,000.

The new vans will have joint branding and operate from six DX and Ikea depots in Heathrow, Milton Keynes, Reading, Sheffield, Southampton and Willenhall.

The vehicles, which are being provided by EV specialist Maxus, have an operational carrying capacity of 1,162kg and a range of 219 miles.

The £3m investment comes in addition to DX’s wider £20m-£25m three-year, capital investment programme.

Investment to date has been focused on depots, equipment, and new technology.

The news comes as DX continues to increase the overall number of electric vehicles within its fleet, particularly for deliveries in central London.

“As our largest provider of two-person home delivery services in the UK, our partnership with DX is fundamental for Ikea in reaching our 100% zero-emission goals for home delivery,” said Ikea UK and Ireland fulfilment sourcing manager John Welsh.

“This latest investment therefore brings a significant and very positive development in our journey together.”

DX MD Ian Bolton said: “We share Ikea’s goal to move to more environmentally friendly business practices, including the use of electric vehicles for deliveries, and are delighted that, with this investment, we will further reduce carbon emissions while maintaining the highest possible service standards.”