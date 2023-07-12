Logistics provider DX has opened a new 9,900 sq ft depot in Deeside.

The new site will serve the group’s parcels operation, helping to provide tracked deliveries to both businesses and consumers.

The new depot, located eight miles outside Chester, is the first to be opened by the business this financial year, following the opening of nine depots in the previous year to 1 July 2023.

It follows DX’s recent agreement to take on 15 sites that were previously operated by Tuffnells Parcels Express.

DX said that alongside the increased capacity, the new depot would improve the division’s operational efficiencies, and enhance service with earlier deliveries and later collections.

“We have substantially expanded our depot network over the last two years and this latest addition further increases our capability in the north west and north Wales, said DX CEO Paul Ibbetson.

“As well as delivering additional capacity, the investments will ensure that we maintain our very high customer service levels as we continue to grow the business. Service is integral – and critical – to our ongoing successful growth and development.”

The logistics provider said that further investment in the depot network was planned for next year.

DX said that alongside the substantial investment in its delivery network, it was also investing in a new fleet, including electric vehicles, parcel-handling mechanisation, and new technology.

It follows the announcement in June that the company will invest £3m in a fleet of new electric vehicles as part of its continuing delivery and logistics partnership with Ikea.