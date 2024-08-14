While I shouldn’t be surprised, as wine in a box has been around forever, I was struck by Frugalpac’s latest paper bottle innovation.

Including some of Aldi’s wine selection and Greenall’s Gin, I was pleased to see that green policy and strategy, for some, has not been consigned to the ‘too hard or too expensive’ box. For others, such as Asda, which recently abandoned its refill and reuse trial, it has at least taken a punt – lessons learned and back to the drawing board.

If we’re being honest with ourselves, though, the full realisation of any meaningful sustainability strategy will be a slow burn. For most of the major retailers, the target date for reaching net zero in internal operations is 2035.

This is set against the societal impact backdrop of the Gen Z cohort, who are emerging into the working population with firm beliefs about the environment and sustainability. One study by Barclaycard suggests 82% have concerns. Another study by First Insight highlights that 75% of Gen Z placed sustainability higher than brand name, at 49%, as a factor that influences purchase decisions. Food for thought when we enter our next three to five-year planning cycle.

The lesson is simple. There are just some things we cannot brush under the carpet by continuing to do what we have always done. One of these is fully understanding the implications of environmental change for consumers, shoppers and categories.

While I’m not suggesting it’s being ignored, many years spent developing category visions and strategies has taught me that, to paraphrase our new prime minister, talking the talk is a lot easier than walking the walk. Creating change requires not only a strategic vision but also the intent to act upon it. Let’s face it, we will be judged by our actions and not our good intentions.

This is perhaps even more pronounced in these uncertain times. Those who are bold and have the courage of their convictions to invest in the long term will be the ones remembered for creating sustainable value for everyone. After all, the emerging generations of paying consumers and shoppers will not be forgiving – they will make active choices based on their belief systems, and, what’s more, will not be willing to pay any more for sustainable options.

We need retailers and their suppliers to lead and innovate because we’re still in a phase of experimentation, just like Asda’s refill and reuse trial; where we plan, we execute, we learn and refine. Being relevant is everything, adapting to trends and activating against them with a willingness to admit defeat or celebrate success when we get it right.

This kind of change does not happen by chance or good fortune. It is realised by discipline in developing long-term strategies – category visions, for example, where suppliers and retailers have a responsibility to set and elevate category direction and ultimately value. Without this pioneering and visionary spirit, we would still be living in the dark ages.