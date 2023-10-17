Fresh-cooked catfood subscription brand KatKin has launched its first retail partnership with Ocado.

KatKin – which claims to be the UK’s first and only fresh catfood brand – has secured a number of listings with the online grocer for its ambient range.

The range is made up of health-monitoring cat litter with colour-changing silica crystals that help cat parents monitor and detect urinary and renal issues such as bladder stones and kidney disease, as well as plant-based, sustainable litter made from food industry waste, and “human quality”, freeze-dried, all-meat treats.

“In partnering with one of the UK’s leading grocery retailers, we will be reaching even more cat parents with our incredible range of pantry products that we know their cats will love,” said head of commercial at KatKin, Charlotte Fox.

“This is pivotal to our mission of improving the lives of cats across the UK, giving them the quality they deserve,” she added.

The brand – founded by siblings Brett and Nikki O’Farrell in 2018 – said the partnership marked “the next leap in KatKin’s expansion”.

Having established itself with a DTC subscription model that provides cat owners with vet-formulated, fresh food recipes “made from 100% human-quality meat”, the company late last year raised $22m in a funding round to expand its offering. KatKin says since launch it has delivered 33 million fresh meals to more than 200,000 cats.

KatKin is the latest in a long line of challenger brands which have launched in retail after starting as DTC operations, among them Trip, Allplants and ByRuby.

“Ocado has more choice than any other supermarket and we’re always looking to extend our range with new and innovative products our customers will love,” said Meri La Bella, pet buyer at Ocado Retail. “KatKin is a game-changing brand for cat owners – its fresh and high-quality products are sure to be popular with our customers looking for something new, and we’re delighted to be supporting this fantastic challenger brand so early in its journey.”