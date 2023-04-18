Coca-Cola has invited digital artists to generate AI artworks based on its brand assets, the best of which will be displayed on digital billboards at London’s Piccadilly Circus.

The brand built an online platform – called Create Real Magic – which combines the capabilities of generative AI engines GPT-4, which produces human-like text from search engine queries, and DALL-E, which produces images based on text.

Creatives were given dozens of “creative assets from the brand’s archives” on which to base the works, among them the distinctive contour bottle and Spencerian script logo, and the Coca-Cola Santa Claus and polar bear.

“It’s an experiment to see where co-creation can take us,” said Pratik Thakar, global head of creative strategy and integrated content for the Coca-Cola Trademark. “We’re moving at the speed of culture with an innovative programme that’s very tangible for the creative community. Create Real Magic gives digital artists the unique opportunity to play in a custom-created sandbox, powered by GPT-4 and DALL-E, and democratises both our brand iconography and highest-profile advertising assets,” he added.

The entries are now being judged, and the best 30 creators will see their works on display in London as well as New York’s Time Square. The selected artists will also attend a three-day workshop at The Coca-Cola Company’s global headquarters in Atlanta this summer, where they will “co-create content that could be used for Coca-Cola licensed merchandising, digital collectibles and more”.

The competition follows The Coca-Cola Company’s collaboration with a new global services alliance launched by Bain & Company and ChatGPT maker OpenAI in February.

Manolo Arroyo, Coca-Cola global chief marketing officer, said the company was “just scratching the surface of what we believe will help create the industry’s most effective and efficient end-to-end marketing model”.

“We will begin to leverage OpenAI’s technology in our marketing function to reimagine how we produce creative content, increasing the velocity from weeks to days. We see many applications of AI – including content creation and rapid iteration, hyper-personalising content and messaging for consumers and customers, and driving two-way conversations with consumers,” Arroyo added.

The company is exploring ways to leverage AI beyond marketing, from internal knowledge management and workflows, to customer service and ordering, to point of sale material creation in collaboration with Coca-Cola bottlers.