Danone has announced a multiyear collaboration with tech giant Microsoft to integrate artificial intelligence throughout its operations.

As part of the tie-up, the two companies intend to launch a Danone Microsoft AI Academy, dedicated to upskilling all Danone employees to ensure they are equipped with the AI and digital tools they need “to thrive in the new AI-driven economy”.

The move builds on Danone’s recently launched ‘DanSkills’ programme, which aims to upskill and reskill around 100,000 Danone employees to the jobs of the future.

50,000 Danone employees can already leverage AI in their day-to-day job, using tools like Microsoft Copilot, the fmcg giant said.

The new AI Academy intends to provide a wide range of learning opportunities designed to enhance AI literacy and expertise across the organisation, benefiting all employees, it added.

Through the collaboration with Microsoft and other institutions, Danone said it was aiming to create “a dynamic and inclusive skilling environment that evolves with workforce needs”.

The programme also aims to promote collaboration and innovation, “reinforcing Danone’s commitment to empowering its employees with essential AI skills and preparing the organisation for future challenges”.

Initially, the collaboration is looking to explore the creation of an AI-enabled supply chain to elevate operational efficiency – “enabling a smarter, more responsive approach to managing logistics and manufacturing through predictive forecasting, real-time adjustments and streamlined operations”, Danone said.

The partnership would also look to develop digital twinning of core skills to assist data-driven decision-making by core professionals in Danone’s procurement, production and distribution teams, it added.

“Our collaboration with Microsoft will accelerate our AI transformation, providing us with the tools, technology, and expertise to explore new frontiers in data analysis, operational efficiency, and consumer engagement,” said Danone CFO Juergen Esser.