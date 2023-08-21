Deliveroo has launched an app feature that allows customers to top up takeaway orders with grocery items, “allowing them to create their perfect meal in one order”.

The rollout of the new feature came in response to customer demand, Deliveroo said, with many “placing a second order within minutes of their first”.

With the new functionality, once a customer orders a takeaway with a restaurant, the order tracker page allows them to add additional items from a nearby Deliveroo rapid grocery Hop site within the next 10 minutes.

The feature has been trialled in London, and will be rolled out across the country by the end of the year. As part of the expansion, Deliveroo’s grocery partners, including Co-op, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose and Morrisons, will be leveraged to offer top-up groceries in London, Bristol, Brighton, Cambridge and Manchester.

“We are passionate about creating the ultimate food experience for our customers and now, through our cutting-edge tech, they can create their perfect takeaway order,” said Deliveroo chief business officer Carlo Mocci.

“Be it combining their favourite restaurant dishes with prepping for the day ahead with tomorrow’s breakfast snacks, or making sure they have snacks and popcorn to get them through movie night, the new top-up feature lets us deliver that great food experience all at once.”

Deliveroo said key use cases for the feature were orders of wine with date night takeaways, and breakfast for Saturday morning alongside Friday night meals.

“The new feature allows customers to satisfy all their food cravings in one go,” the company said.