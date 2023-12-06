Deliveroo has launched a limited-edition brussels sprout sandwich, which features “six different brussels sprout-infused elements”.

The Christmas Sproutwich is available to order from Deliveroo’s owned Deliveroo Editions kitchens in London, Manchester, Glasgow and Bristol for 99p until Friday.

Ingredients include a green artisan sprout-infused focaccia, crispy maple bacon, a sprout stuffing, emmental cheese, roasted sprout halves, fried sprout shavings, and lemon and olive oil marinated sprout leaves. Each sandwich comes with a pot of roast chicken gravy for dunking, dipping or drizzling once heated at home.

The recipe took more than three months to develop, with 12 different recipe combinations tried and tested, and the result is “guaranteed to convert the nation’s biggest brussels-bashers” Deliveroo said.

The company said the launch was in response to its research, which found over a quarter (28%) of people in the UK admitted the vegetable divided their household at Christmas – with 31% of the nation saying they love them, while 35% identify as ‘sprout haters’.

Over half (57%) of Brits believe Christmas isn’t complete without sprouts, while the other half (51%) think they are the worst part of the traditional Christmas meal.

“There’s no sprout about it – this small festive vegetable has garnered a big, bad reputation over the years,” said Arabella Jenkins, senior consumer communications manager at Deliveroo. “So for any sprout-phobes asking why we want to celebrate the humble brussels sprout with a deliciously divisive sandwich, we say why not? At Christmas, anything goes.

“We have achieved something a third of the nation thinks is impossible and made an absolutely delicious seasonal sprout creation. So, this one’s for the sprout lovers as well as the sprout haters. If you love ‘em, you’re welcome. If you hate ‘em, we promise one bite will change your mind.”

It is the latest in a series of Deliveroo’s own creations, which have launched sporadically over recent years. For Easter, the courier platform released Southern Fried Choc’n “the UK’s first Easter egg combining chocolate with the crispy spice blend coating”. A sandwich inspired by the TV show Friends came out in 2021, and last year curry, pizza, and sushi flavoured cereals, called DeliverOO’s.