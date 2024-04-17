A “virtual fishmonger” has been launched by seafood business Rockfish, allowing shoppers to select items from an in-store, touchscreen fish counter for delivery the next day.

The concept has been created by Rockfish, an online seafood market, and installed at a family-owned motorway services on the M5 in Gloucestershire.

The fishmonger kiosk’s built-in screens link to the online market, “showcasing the step-by-step journey of the produce from sea to counter”.

Customers ordering before 1pm Monday to Thursday, or before 12pm on Friday, will receive next-day delivery at either their home or to their holiday destination.

“Our aim is to share a sustainable way of enjoying world-class seafood. Historically, there’s a lot of waste in the industry and challenges around fresh delivery,” said Mitch Tonks, founder and CEO of Rockfish, which launched online two years ago. “Our zero-waste supply chain and digital market shares the very best of that day’s catch that will be delivered to your doorstep wherever you are cooking.”

“This is the very first of its kind and will hopefully be the first of many,” Tonks added.

The branded Rockfish counter also offers a selection of frozen fresh fish, stored in a built-in freezer. Store colleagues are on hand to provide shoppers with insight and guidance on the latest catch.

The company – which has sold more than 500 tonnes of seafood across the UK since launch – said it hoped to “change the way people buy seafood in Britain, by offering a more sustainable and fresher way of buying fish”.

Gloucester Services opened in 2014, offering a farm shop featuring food from 130 producers within 30 miles and hot food prepared on site.

“We wanted to find more sustainable way of retailing fish that suited a motorway services with a focus on proper food,” said Sarah Dunning, chair of owners Westmorland Family. “We have such a wealth of British seafood to enjoy, but we want people to enjoy it at the peak of quality and freshness. The Rockfish partnership offers the opportunity and inspiration to order and enjoy fresh seafood delivered to their end destination.”