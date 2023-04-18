Quorn has partnered with robotics business Karakuri so quick service restaurants using the startup’s automated fryer machine “perfectly cook Quorn’s meat-free products, every time and for every customer”.

As restaurants adopted robotic kitchen machines, they would need to work “out of the box, regardless of preferred food vendors, equipment, or software systems” Karakuri said.

The collaboration would ensure Quorn’s meat alternative products, including nuggets, buttermilk fillets and wings, fried in Karakuri’s automated fryer – FRYR210 – were “cooked to perfection, every time”, it added.

“Maintaining quality and consistency are the biggest challenges facing the fast-paced QSR and fast casual industry,” said Phil Thornborrow, foodservice director at Quorn Professionals.

“It’s great to see products, like our nuggets and buttermilk fillets, work perfectly with the FRYR fry line, and to see it cook each of them exactly how we intended,” he added.

Quorn is the first Karakuri ‘product partner’ and more are expected to be announced in the near future.

Last month, the Ocado-backed kitchen robotics business launched the FRYR210 with Nando’s. The robot will be processing Nando’s chips “from freezer to scoop” in the trial, which is taking place at the restaurant chain’s site in Park Royal, London.

Karakuri said the robot could output up to 550 portions of chips per hour and work with existing fry wells, extraction and fire suppression systems to allow restaurant employees to spend “less time in front of the fryer and more time on value added, customer-focused tasks”.

“Global demand for meat-free alternatives continues to grow and QSR and fast casual restaurants are increasingly adding vegetarian and vegan offerings to their menus,” said Barney Wragg, founder and CEO of Karakuri. “Ensuring the correct storage and preparation of these products is key to providing the best possible customer experience.

“Our partnership with Quorn will allow us to understand the optimal conditions needed for Quorn products, and to ensure our game-changing FRYR fry lines cook and serve Quorn meat-free products exactly as intended,” Wragg added. “The result is tasty and delicious products cooked perfectly every time.”