Diageo has partnered with self-serve tech company Drink Command to install a ‘tap wall’ at Twickenham Stadium.

The Guinness-branded tap wall at the world’s largest rugby union stadium allows fans to select the drink of their choice on a touchscreen and pay via contactless card, then pour themselves a pint on one of 12 taps.

The wall includes the option to pour a ‘Guinness Clear’, better known as water.

Drink Command said its self-serve systems reduce wait times, given the total interaction time of 45 seconds.

“Guests love the system because they spend less time in line and more time enjoying the event,” the company said. “Operators love the system because of the reduced labour costs and waste, coupled with instant access to granular usage statistics, minimising the risk of downtime during peak periods.”

For operators, the installation includes software which allows them to keep track of sales and volume levels to ensure revenue isn’t lost due to out-of-stocks.

The technology – which uses ultrasonic flowmeters and solenoid valves – also avoids overpouring to “ensure every drop in a keg is paid for” the company added.

Through a partnership with Compass Group, the tap walls are also now available at Aston Villa Football Club home ground Villa Park and Cheltenham Racecourse, offering a broader selection of drinks. Venues can choose between one to 200 taps for their wall.

“We are incredibly proud to be working with venues across the country to bring our self-serve systems to the sporting masses,” said Peter Robinson, UK & European director of operations at Drink Command.

“We pride ourselves on providing a unique experience for spectators, who can relax and enjoy the action without the need to queue endlessly for that perfect pint.”

The company has installed its self-serve technology in venues in more than 35 countries.