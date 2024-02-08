Weetabix has struck a deal with XPO Logistics to run its multi-warehousing operation, five years after ditching it for Wincanton.

XPO will look after the cereal maker’s primary site at Burton Latimer near Kettering, as well as Corby in Northamptonshire.

The supply chain giant said its focus will be on “improving automation across the site and driving sustainable efficiencies while delivering for Weetabix’s customers”.

Around 200 of the current Weetabix workforce at the site will become part of the XPO team as part of the deal.

“We chose XPO as they clearly share our ethos regarding sustainable efficiencies, how we value our people and prioritising the customer,” said Weetabix’s head of supply chain Richard Spaughton. “We are excited to move together into the next phase of our warehouse operations with XPO.”

The tie-up came as Weetabix parted ways with Wincanton, which had been looking after the firm’s transport, warehousing and co-packing operations since 2019 – when it took on services previously provided by XPO.

The two had a five-year contract that has come to an end, The Grocer understands. Wincanton – which was recently bought by French shipping giant CMA CGM for £567m, largely due to its work with British grocery – has also been making a strategic move away from closed-book transport contracts in recent years.

In addition to driving automation and other tech developments across Weetabix’s warehouses, XPO will also manage its global forwarding requirements through cross-border services, customs clearance and aligned transport projects.

The logistics and supply chain services provider also said one of its most important goals was to “create an optimal operation that prioritises work satisfaction for those working across the business”.

“Weetabix is an iconic brand and a company with strong people values, something we share at XPO,” said XPO Logistics UK&I MD Dan Myers.

“Together we will continue to develop the supply chain roadmap and future warehousing strategy. The future is genuinely exciting, and working with Weetabix and our team, I look forward to seeing the delivery of our ambitious plans.”