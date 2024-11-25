Tesco Media and Insight Platform
Tesco Media and Insight Platform is a partnership between Tesco, the UK’s largest grocery retailer, and dunnhumby, a global leader in Customer Data Science. Together, we always put the customer first.
Everything we do is fuelled by the insights generated via over 23 million Clubcard holders, a diverse, nationally representative, first-party behavioural dataset. We help serve brands and their agency partners via a unique mix of technology, software, and insight and media products which collectively help provide customers with a more personalised and relevant shopping experience.
Retail media best practice: the five things that every brand needs to know
Retail media is flying. But with the scale and breadth the medium offers, what does good look like? Read on to learn how best to work across the funnel to achieve optimum success.