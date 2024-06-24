Tesco is giving its popular meal deal a significant overhaul, with a refreshed range set to hit stores from this week. The update includes 21 new mains, enhancements to the existing classic range, and a packaging revamp.

Hoisin duck noodle salad, ‘Eat Your Greens’ feta & grains salad and plant-based sweet potato falafel salad offer restaurant-inspired options for lunch on the go. Premium additions to the Tesco Finest meal deal include a British roast beef & rosemary fries sandwich and the British chargrilled chicken puttanesca salad, for a more luxury midday feast at £5 with a Clubcard.

Classic options have seen recipe improvements for favourites such as the chicken salad sandwich and the prawn mayonnaise sandwich, with upgrades like thicker bread slices and richer, whole-egg mayonnaise.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure every ingredient meets the highest standards of quality and flavour, with the goal of providing a meal deal that’s not only convenient but also delicious,” says Tesco group brand director Matthew Kay.

This launch follows a week of bad press for the food-to-go industry, which saw sandwiches and salads recalled amid an e.coli outbreak. Tesco recalled 10 sandwiches and one wrap SKU from its stores following an alert from key supplier Samworth Brothers last week.

With this refreshed range, Tesco aims to stand out from the crowd in health and innovation with its new and varied meal deal launches