Tesco is giving its popular meal deal a significant overhaul, with a refreshed range set to hit stores from this week. The update includes 21 new mains, enhancements to the existing classic range, and a packaging revamp.
Hoisin duck noodle salad, ‘Eat Your Greens’ feta & grains salad and plant-based sweet potato falafel salad offer restaurant-inspired options for lunch on the go. Premium additions to the Tesco Finest meal deal include a British roast beef & rosemary fries sandwich and the British chargrilled chicken puttanesca salad, for a more luxury midday feast at £5 with a Clubcard.
Classic options have seen recipe improvements for favourites such as the chicken salad sandwich and the prawn mayonnaise sandwich, with upgrades like thicker bread slices and richer, whole-egg mayonnaise.
“Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure every ingredient meets the highest standards of quality and flavour, with the goal of providing a meal deal that’s not only convenient but also delicious,” says Tesco group brand director Matthew Kay.
This launch follows a week of bad press for the food-to-go industry, which saw sandwiches and salads recalled amid an e.coli outbreak. Tesco recalled 10 sandwiches and one wrap SKU from its stores following an alert from key supplier Samworth Brothers last week.
With this refreshed range, Tesco aims to stand out from the crowd in health and innovation with its new and varied meal deal launches
Fajita Fiesta Chicken Salad & Chipotle Grains
Fajita spiced chicken breast with smoky chipotle grains, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickled red onions and a sour cream and chive dressing.
Eat Your Greens Feta & Grains Salad
Feta cheese, mixed grains, cucumber, apple, salad leaves, sunflower and pumpkin seeds, garlic dressing, and a pea & chilli crush.
Back at the Ranch Chicken Salad
Crumbed chicken breast, corn salsa mix, salad leaves, crispy onion sprinkles and cheesy ranch potatoes.
Hoisin Duck Noodle Salad
Hoisin marinated shredded duck, pickled slaw, edamame beans, cucumber and spring onion, a sticky hoisin dressing and light vermicelli noodles.
Plant Chef Sweet Potato Falafel Salad
Sweet potato falafel balls, fruity spiced mixed grains, mixed baby salad leaves, roasted butternut and a beetroot dip.
Brie, Smoked Bacon & Chilli Jam Sandwich
French brie and beechwood smoked bacon on malted brown bread, with spinach and sticky chilli jam.
Finest:
Hot Smoked Salmon & Potato Salad
Hot smoked Scottish salmon with baby new potatoes, cucumber and spring onion, salad leaves, and a lemon dressing.
Middle Eastern-Style British Chicken & Tabbouleh Salad
Tabbouleh bulgur wheat salad with parsley, mint and tomatoes, layered with baby beetroot leaves and rocket. Topped with British chicken breast marinated in Middle Eastern spices, with a yoghurt dressing and a harissa houmous, flavoured with a hint of rose.
Jewelled Harissa British Chicken Salad
Harissa-spiced British chicken with sweet potato and za’atar crush, baby salad leaves and fruity mixed grains, with juicy pomegranate jewels.
