Cinnamon Kitchen’s retail range has been axed by Tesco after just over a year on the market.

The modern Indian brand, owned by Boparan Restaurant Group, launched a 16-strong range of restaurant-inspired dishes – comprising mains, centrepieces, tiffins and sides (rsp: £3-£12) – as part of an exclusive tie-up with the retailer last September.

At the time, Cinnamon Kitchen founder and executive chef Vivek Singh said he hoped the range would offer “an accessible option for enjoying restaurant-quality food at home” amid the cost of living crisis.

However, the entire range had disappeared from Tesco by mid-October 2023, according to research by The Grocer using Assosia data [52 w/e 16 November 2023].

Boparan Restaurant Group had not responded to requests by the time of writing, but The Grocer understands the range has been delisted by Tesco.

While Cinnamon Kitchen’s presence in Tesco was short-lived, it is just one of several restaurant brands to have launched NPD with the retailer over recent months.

Take Zizzi, which launched a range of frozen meals into Tesco in March 2022; or Franco Manca, which secured Tesco listings for its restaurant-inspired chilled sourdough pizzas last November.

Last month, Pizza Express launched a frozen range of pizzas and pasta dishes via an exclusive tie-up with Tesco.