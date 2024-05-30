Tesco has announced what it claims is a big step forward in its renewable electricity programme, with a new deal to take 150GWh of power from Stranoch wind farm, in Scotland, every year.

The wind farm, being built by EDF Renewables UK, started construction this week and is due to become operational in 2026.

The deal surrounding the 20-turbine site in Dumfries and Galloway will see Tesco taking enough clean energy to power the equivalent of more than 80 average-sized supermarkets for a year.

It is the latest in a series of renewable energy projects which will bolster Tesco’s aim of procuring more of its own renewable electricity and reaching carbon neutrality in its own operations by 2035.

It comes after another wind farm in West Benhar was officially opened by EDF Renewables in North Lanarkshire at the end of February.

Four previously announced solar farms – including two operated by Schroders Greencoat and two by EDF Renewables UK – will start generating renewable electricity for Tesco.

The new sites bring the supermarket closer to its target of 60% renewable electricity through Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) by 2030. The clean energy provided helps Tesco power stores, electric home delivery vehicles and EHGVs, as well as air-source heat pumps that are used to heat supermarkets.

“These new sites are a sign of the strong progress we’re making across our PPA portfolio, and our partnership with EDF Renewables UK, Stranoch, moves us closer towards our target of reaching carbon neutrality in our own operations by 2035,” said Andy Henley, Tesco corporate finance director.

Matthieu Hue, CEO of EDF Renewables UK, added: “At a time when tackling climate change and energy security are rightly understood as essential, EDF Renewables UK is delighted to work so closely with Tesco on many projects sourced from a large and diverse renewables generation portfolio.

“It is also great that EDF Business Solutions is able to add its market knowledge and trading expertise to allow Tesco a complete supply solution to access clean and affordable energy.”