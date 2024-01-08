Tesco has announced a promotion allowing Clubcard holders to earn double points for the next seven weeks every time they shop.

The supermarket said it was the first time in more than a decade it had held such a promotion.

The move will allow customers to earn double points towards vouchers for money off food and drink or rewards with more than 100 Clubcard partners, including subscriptions to services such as Disney+, meals out at restaurants including Pizza Express and holidays with the likes of Eurocamp.

The supermarket has more than 20 million Tesco Clubcard members, with 10 billion Clubcard points expected to be collected across the event.

Tesco said the latest promotion would benefit more than 20 million Cubcard members and spread the rewards from its card as customers continued to battle the cost of living crisis.

“Many of us could do with a little boost in January so we are delighted to bring over 20 million Clubcard members the added joy of double points for the next seven weeks,” said Tesco chief commercial officer Ashwin Prasad.

“It’s the best value at Tesco with some extra on top! Whether you want to save up your Clubcard points to use towards a special moment like a holiday or simply for money off your shopping or fuel, it’s our extra thank you to Tesco Clubcard members for shopping with us.”