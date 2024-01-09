Tesco has announced it is cutting 150 staple food prices, in a move to help customers reduce their weekly shopping budgets.

The move will see everyday items including fresh fruit & veg, as well as cupboard esentials such as coffee, sauces and cereal, cut by an average of 12.5% to help customers reduce the cost of their weekly shop and help stretch the family budget as they go into 2024.

The move comes following Tesco’s announcement yesterday that it is allowing customers to earn double Clubcard points when they shop for the next seven weeks.

It has also committed to lock the prices of more than 1,000 everyday products until Easter 2024.

“After the expense of Christmas, January can really stretch family budgets and families are looking for great value more than at any other time,” said Tesco Group chief commercial officer Ashwin Prasad. “By focusing our price cuts on truly popular items, customers will find it’s even easier to spend less at Tesco.”