Co-op has launched nine Neapolitan-style pizzas under its Irresistible range.

Using premium 00 grade flour, a 24-hour fermented sponge and a new technology that spins each base individually, creating a thin inner and “crispy, airy crust”, the convenience retailer said it was aiming to elevate the at-home dining experience.

The wood-fired “restaurant-style” range includes seven ‘serves two’ pizzas and two single-serve pizzas, including: Margherita, Salami Calabrese, Chicken Arrabbiata, Vegetable Antipasti, Chianti Beef, Chicken Florentine Bianca and Carbonara Bianca. All pizzas – with exception of the Salami Calabrese – are HFSS compliant.

New for the range, Co-op’s wine buyers have also provided a “carefully selected” range of wine recommendations, which can be found on the back of pack for each pizza.

The pizzas will be available across all Co-op stores and selected Nisa stores from 8 November. The ’serves two’ pizzas are priced at £5.95 (£5 for members) and single-serve pizzas are priced at £3.95 (£3 for members).

“Over the last 18 months, our product development team have left no stone unturned to create these new restaurant-quality pizzas, with their perfect crust and authentic toppings made using only the highest quality ingredients,” said Co-op head of own brand Nicole Tallant.

“We’ve invested and worked hand-in-hand with our supplier to bring this new bespoke technology to the UK chilled market and the results really speak for themselves,” she added. “I’m confident that Co-op now has the best premium pizza range on the retail market.”