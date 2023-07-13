The Co-op has launched two new Coronation Street licensed food lines as part of its product placement deal with the ITV show.

Inspired by the local businesses of Weatherfield, it has introduced Roy’s Rolls – a six-pack of flour-topped white rolls priced at £1.15 – and The Kabin – a two-pack of rhubarb & custard cupcakes priced at £1.25. They are available from selected Co-op stores.

The convenience retailer officially opened its doors on the soap’s set in April 2018, which was dubbed one of the biggest product placement partnerships on British TV.

Now in its sixth year, the store façade can be spotted frequently on air along with Co-op posters, bags, electric delivery vans and other assets.

The latest launches follow a series of collaborations between the famous cobbled street and the convenience retailer, including a previous selection of licensed products from Co-op’s food-to-go and ready meal ranges – The Coronation Street Chicken Sandwich and Betty’s Hotpot.

There was also a Coronation Street-themed Co-op shopping bag to celebrate the soap’s 60th anniversary, an exclusive opportunity for Co-op members to ‘meet the Coronation Street stars’ virtually, and a Coronation Street-themed Co-op vehicle fleet.

“We’ve had such a great response from customers, colleagues and Coronation Street fans since the launch of the Weatherfield Co-op store in 2018 and we’re excited to continue building on our partnership and our shared sense of community spirit,” said Co-op assistant partnerships manager Lois McClure.

“As a convenience retailer, we’re at the heart of local life and it’s always a pleasure to bring more of the cobbles to Co-op – we know this resonates with our customers so it’s great to be involved in providing them with more opportunities to engage closer with such an iconic show.”