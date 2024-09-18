Co-op is opening its seventh franchise store with EG On The Move in Wherstead, Suffolk tomorrow.

Located on the A137 Ipswich Road, the new-to-industry 24-hour service station marks the final site to open in the trial as the businesses access the operations and further growth opportunities.

The partnership kicked off in July with the first forecourt launch on Ogden Road, Doncaster. The remaining five stores have opened in Billingshurst, Nitshill, Portlethen, Macmerry and Finmere.

The newest site, in Wherstead, features four electric vehicle charging points and eight fuel pumps. There are also four HGV and two AdBlue pumps. AdBlue is a fluid that reduces the amount of nitrogen oxides released into the air when diesel engines are used.

The Co-op convenience store offer includes a self-service Starbucks coffee staton, bakery and food to go products. There is also a focus on everyday essentials, ready meals, pizzas, Fairtrade products, flowers, as well as free-from, vegan and plant-based goods.

The foodservice offer also includes Subway and Greggs outlets.

“The whole team is delighted to be part of the launch of a state-of-the art roadside services and brand new Co-op store,” said Co-op store manager Amanpreet Singh. “We have worked to develop the range, choice and added services to create a compelling customer offer to serve our local community and motorists travelling through the area.”

Co-op director of partnership development Martin Rogers said: ”We are delighted to work with EG On The Move, our second forecourt partner – with seven sites launched since our partnership was announced. The sites benefit from aligning Co-op’s expertise in convenience retailing with EG On The Move’s petrol forecourt business, resulting in a strong and relevant combined forecourt and foodservice offer.

“We are focused on growing our franchise business, and by working with quality partners across a range of sectors we can bring Co-op products and services to more communities.”

EG On The Move CEO Zuber Issa said: “EG On The Move is an acknowledged petrol forecourt and convenience retail destination operator, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to collaborate with Co-op to roll out their new convenience store formats.

“Following on from this seven-store trial, we look forward to working with Co-op to consider other locations across the network. Co-op is a well-established convenience operator, respected in the market and a recognised consumer brand, and this partnership not only promises to enhance our convenience store offer but it will also ensure our customers have access to exceptional fuel retail services.”

Issa recently revealed plans to build his own forecourt empire, with 120 forecourt sites planned over the next three years. This follows his agreement in June to buy EG Group’s remaining 32 petrol stations that it retained from the £2bn sell-off to Asda last year, which are supplied by Spar. The transaction is expected to complete in the second half of 2024.

Co-op also today revealed ambitions to scale up its franchise business to reach over 500 sites by 2030.