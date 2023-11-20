The Co-op has relaunched its largest store, following a multimillion-pound makeover.

The near 22,000 sq ft store, in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis, had been transformed in a bid to better serve the Island community, Co-op said.

It has extended the fresh and chilled range across everyday essentials, food to go, ready meals, pizzas, free-from, vegan and Fairtrade products.

The in-store café has been modernised, while two new Costa coffee dispensers and a fresh orange juice machine have been installed.

Stornoway-based Stag Bakeries has also opened an over-counter range of hot food, pies and pastries, while a new laundry service has become available.

At the back of store, larger and more efficient cold rooms and storage had been fitted to improve operational capacity, availability and resilience, the Co-op said, particularly during the winter months when adverse weather can affect ferry crossings.

New refrigeration throughout the store now includes a heat recovery system to warm the store by recycling the heat generated by the system.

Online home delivery is now available across the island as well through Co-op’s online shop. Products are picked in store and delivered to homes “quickly and conveniently” through its fleet of five home delivery vehicles.

“We have had a great response, and are delighted to have had the opportunity to carry out such a significant investment to transform the store,” said Co-op Stornoway store manager Steven Cooper.

“Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life – and, we are very proud to serve and support the island community. We have worked to create the range, choice and added services to deliver a really compelling offer for customers, with a focus on delivering member-value so that the people who own our business, our members, benefit every time they shop.”