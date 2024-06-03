Co-op has launched a store within a store concept from value fashion retailer Bonmarché at its Louth site in Northgate.

The convenience retailer said the 3,000 sq ft Bonmarché zone marked an “inaugural partnership” between the two businesses, as it “develops the range, choice and services to serve our community”.

It will stock clothing collections in sizes 10 to 28, including Lorraine Loves Edit, curated by TV presenter Lorraine Kelly, alongside its occasion wear line designed by royal couturier David Emanuel.

“We are delighted to partner with Bonmarché,” said Co-op director of format and innovation Mark Matthews. “As we invest in transforming our Louth store we are committed to creating added services which provide a compelling customer offer in the community.

“The addition of a Bonmarché store will offer further value and choice for our member-owners and customers in Louth.”

Bonmarché retail director Amanda Waterfield said: “Bonmarché are delighted to be a part of the exciting relaunch of the Louth Co-op store and to be able to offer our fashion to the Louth customer.

“We cannot wait to meet the customers on the launch day, and hear their feedback on our current collections, and hope this opening will lead to more Co-op partnerships in the future.”

The new partnership comes as part of a 12-week transformation project at the Louth store, bringing a “fresh new look and layout” including hot food, bakery, and Costa Coffee Express. Parcel collection services are also available through InPost lockers and DPD.

These are featured in addition to a range that includes everyday essentials, fresh produce, ready meals, and chilled alcohol.

Co-op Louth store manager Kevin Ferguson said: “The store has a focus on delivering value, with member price savings across a wide range of everyday essentials so that the people who own our business, our member-owners, benefit every time they shop.”