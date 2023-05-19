Waitrose Truro – one of just two Waitrose branches in Cornwall – took the win on service and availability this week.

The store, which has a small local population but a strong uptick in trade over the summer, scored 76 points overall.

A particular high point was service, which earned full marks. “Smiley and polite” staff were present at every turn, and “acknowledged each customer as they passed”. They were quick to jump in and help without needing to be asked.

The counters were another standout feature: “beautiful and stocked to the brim with exciting foods”. This more than made up for the lack of seasonal displays elsewhere.

Availability was also good – Waitrose was the only store to have no items out of stock.

Second-placed Asda in Harrogate scored 64 points.

The store was “welcoming and bright on entering”, and the lobby area was stocked with summer and garden equipment.

The store had good promotional displays on the end of each aisle, and signage was clear.

Our shopper had to wait six or seven minutes at the checkout as only two manned checkouts were open. However, the checkout assistant was friendly.

Third place went to Sainsbury’s Poole, with 59 points. Our shopper only waited two or three minutes to check out and the “pleasant staff were mindful of customers and their different needs”.

However, availability was poor, with three items out of stock and one not stocked.

Aldi Edgware Road in London scored 54 points.

Shop floor staff were excellent: “All the staff I interacted with were extremely helpful,” said our shopper. “They were more than happy to assist me.”

But it was let down by availability, which was the worst this week. Four items were out of stock and six not stocked.

Fifth-placed Lidl scored 52 points. The Dragonville store in Durham is relatively new and looked “excellent”. The entrance displays were neat and tidy, with some seasonal items.

But the good feedback didn’t extend to service. No staff were on the shop floor, which our shopper found surprising given the many gaps on the shelves.

The store had run out of basic items such as milk by 5pm, with three items out of stock and one not stocked.

Plus, there were three discrepancies between shelf prices and the receipt, which made the receipt price more expensive.

Morrisons Lincoln came sixth with 48 points. The store had an excellent layout and great services, including food to go and well-presented counters, which were “probably the best features of the store”.

However, staff were “thin on the ground and not particularly helpful”. Our shopper noted a large amount of water on the floor and a spillage of lentils.

Tesco Quinton in Birmingham came last, with 44 points.

The shop did not get off to a good start as it wasn’t clear which road exit to take to get there. On arrival, it was unexciting and the displays in the entrance were simply stacked on pallets.

The fruit section was very sparse, with rows of empty boxes. There were also a number of abandoned cages in aisles: “Customers were weaving around them and causing queues,” said our shopper.

There was evidence of spills at the freezer with slip warnings and soak snakes, but no one was in attendance.

Availability was its saving grace, with just one item out of stock and none not stocked.