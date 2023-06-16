Waitrose Allington Park claimed this week’s win, but with 69 points in a low-scoring week.

The store was clean and inviting, however our shopper didn’t feel it was intuitively laid out.

Full marks were given to the store’s car park, which was well managed, easy to access and had no queues on arrival.

In store, staff were easy to find and one customer service agent was “super helpful” when a shopping trolley was needed.

On the downside, the checkout service was slow and our shopper had to wait six to seven minutes. The assistant didn’t greet our shopper or offer to help pack their bags.

On the whole, product availability was good with two items out of stock – the blackberries and Dairylea Lunchables.

Of the competition, Sainsbury’s Ringwood came in second place with 59 points.

The store didn’t have its own car park but was serviced by a pay and display as part of the shopping precinct. This could have been better signposted, our shopper felt.

The store was quiet and quite easy to navigate, although the aisles were a narrow. It was also untidy in places, particularly the fruit & veg section which had a messy floor.

There were no standard checkouts open, but our shopper did not have to queue for the self-checkouts and there were staff available to help.

On the upside, the aisle-end offer displays were all well stocked and appealing.