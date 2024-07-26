Shoppers with a More Card in Morrisons this week would have paid £1 for a packet of Jacob’s Cheddars crackers instead of the £1.25 shelf-edge price.

That 25p saving may not seem significant in isolation but it represents a big moment for the Grocer 33. Not only was it the first example we have seen in our weekly price comparison survey of loyalty-based pricing from Morrisons, it was also enough to undercut Amazon by 18p and make it the cheapest retailer for the first time since October 2023.

The crackers were one of 13 items on which Morrisons offered the lowest price, three of them exclusively (the croissants, Gu cheesecakes and Koko dairy-free milk). And its £78.47 total was also notable for being 3.1% cheaper than last year, and for offering more promotions (14) than any of its rivals.

Amazon rolled out its Fresh offer to non-Prime members in recent weeks, and it continues to compete on price, offering the cheapest price for nine items, exclusively so for three (the cauliflower, Highland Spring water and McCain chips), despite the highest annual inflation on its £78.65 basket.

Sainsbury’s, came in third with its more established loyalty pricing strategy. Based purely on shelf-edge prices it would have been down in fifth spot, but it offered the biggest savings (£6.89 or 8.7%) with its Nectar Prices promotions, which took its total to £79.22, just 75p more than Morrisons. Its basket was also 8.1% cheaper than last month.

Asda split Sainsbury’s and Tesco this time out, its total £1.57 more expensive than Morrisons at £80.04.

Tesco was another retailer with negative inflation on its £80.32 basket, 2.7% cheaper year on year, Clubcard members saved 6.3%. But it was still in fifth place.

While one guest retailer, Amazon, was competitive, Ocado was a long way of the pace, its £89.56 total £11.09 more expensive than Morrisons, while offering the cheapest price for only three items, two exclusively so – the Kikkoman marinade and Doom Bar beer.

It did come in £1.64 cheaper than old rival Waitrose, though, whose £91.20 total was £12.73 more than Morrisons, and with only three items cheapest and only one exclusively so: the La Famiglia Rana tortelloni.