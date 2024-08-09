Sainsbury’s has secured two Grocer 33 pricing wins in a row thanks to its Nectar Prices scheme.

The Holborn-based retailer would have come in fourth place based on its shelf-edge prices alone. However, loyalty scheme members received an instant discount worth £5.70. This equated to a saving of 7% and brought the retailer’s total down to £75.56, making it 55p cheaper than runner-up Asda.

The discounts also helped make Sainsbury’s 2.2% cheaper than it would have been in August 2023. It offered the lowest price on 14 items, of which four were exclusively cheapest. Those included the Encona sauce, Little Moons Refreshos and the salmon fillets.

Asda was cheapest for 16 items and exclusively so for six. These included the blueberries, southern fried chicken fillets and the Tenderstem broccoli.

However, the Leeds-based retailer, which reported its Q2 results this week, was also 1.6% more expensive than this time last year.

Tesco’s basket was 0.8% cheaper than a year ago, though it still came in £2.62 more expensive than Sainsbury’s. Its Clubcard Prices initiative had a much smaller impact than its rival’s offer, with savings of just £1.90 on our shopping basket.

Tesco was exclusively cheapest for four items: the breadsticks, celeriac, little gem lettuce and the eccles cakes.

Morrisons only had one exclusively cheapest item this week –the plums – and had no More Card discounts. All in all, it came in £4.65 dearer than Sainsbury’s at £80.21.

Waitrose only managed to offer the lowest price for seven items. However five of these were exclusively cheapest. These included the halloumi, Hovis granary loaf, Quorn escalopes and the red lentils.

That being said, it was still more than a tenner pricier than Sainsbury’s at £85.67.