Winner: Abel & Cole
Abel & Cole has delivered an intervention with the potential to deliver a “massive impact” in the battle against packaging waste, said our judges, of the company’s rollout of the UK’s first reusable, eco-friendly and refillable plastic milk bottle.
In its first six months, the latest addition to the delivery service’s Club Zero range has already convinced many customers to switch from single-use.
And the fact that the one-litre PP bottle can be reused up to 16 times makes Abel & Cole’s estimate that it could cut out 23 tonnes of plastic as take-up grows “a conservative one”, added judges.
“There’s a major opportunity here to demonstrate that plastic isn’t always evil and that by engaging reuse we can start to solve its problems,” they added. “In taking this on, Abel & Cole is creating a new industry standard.”
Shortlisted:
- Abel & Cole - Club Zero Refillable Milk
- Arla Foods - Customer Sustainability Programme
- Central Co-op - Green energy self-sufficiency
- DDRS Alliance - Brecon Digital DRS Trial
- Dentek - Making the dental accessories category more sustainable
- Greenvale - Integrated intervention for sustainable potato production
- When in Rome Wine - Paper wine bottles
