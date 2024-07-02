Winner: Abel & Cole

Abel & Cole has delivered an intervention with the potential to deliver a “massive impact” in the battle against packaging waste, said our judges, of the company’s rollout of the UK’s first reusable, eco-friendly and refillable plastic milk bottle.

In its first six months, the latest addition to the delivery service’s Club Zero range has already convinced many customers to switch from single-use.

And the fact that the one-litre PP bottle can be reused up to 16 times makes Abel & Cole’s estimate that it could cut out 23 tonnes of plastic as take-up grows “a conservative one”, added judges.

“There’s a major opportunity here to demonstrate that plastic isn’t always evil and that by engaging reuse we can start to solve its problems,” they added. “In taking this on, Abel & Cole is creating a new industry standard.”

