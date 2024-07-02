Winner: Bestway - Real-Time Analytics Dashboard

The wholesale sector is rarely held up as a beacon for digital advancement, but in its mission to lead from the front, early 2023 saw Bestway launch the groundbreaking real-time analytics dashboard for suppliers, giving them “unprecedented” visibility into their brand performance and improved insights into Bestway’s customer journey.

The dashboard provides easily navigable, real-time data on customer buying behaviours for partner brands such as Britvic, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and more.

Developed in collaboration with Contentsquare at a cost of £500k, the dashboard was described by one judge as a “commendable project”. It puts Bestway’s data-driven approach front and centre, bridging the gap between retail customers and brands, while helping suppliers react swiftly to optimise their sales and merchandising strategies.

Shortlisted: