Winner: Fever-Tree Drinks

Fever-Tree is first and foremost a UK success story. However, as domestic sales stagnated, new pockets of growth in the past year have never been more important.

The most significant was its success in the US, where Fever-Tree tapped the move away from gin and beer in favour of tequila, by offering new mixer flavours.

The strategy paid dividends. The US overtook the UK as its largest market in 2023 with 22% year-on-year revenue growth, in what was hailed as a “very significant milestone”.

Fever-Tree also set up its own subsidiary operation in Australia, with a new office and a 20-strong local team.

Meanwhile, in Europe and the UK – where the recessionary environment affected revenues at the mixer brand – it signed a long-term deal with a new glass supplier to mitigate cost headwinds.

Shortlisted: