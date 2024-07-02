Winner: Vadasz

‘Creating a new superfood category’ was the ambitious aim of this kimchi, fresh pickles and ferments brand.

And it’s certainly come a long way since its origins with the Vadasz family, who fled their native Hungary in 1956 due to the Soviet invasion with only the family silver and a jar of pickles to their name.

Years later, Nick Vadasz took inspiration from those same pickles. Although he was born in Kent, he wanted to continue the family recipes and passion for food.

He set up a food stall called Vadasz Deli in 2009. Soon, the sides of homemade pickle become more popular than the main quesadilla dishes.

So in 2012, Nick set up a production unit in Hackney to produce his fresh pickles and ferments on a larger scale.

In 2019, the artisan brand was bought by Compleat – and began to truly hit the mass market. In the space of a few years, it has become a fixture in major retailers such as Waitrose, Tesco, Sainsbury’s and M&S.

Having gained plenty of column inches, Vadasz’s sales have soared by 74% to smash the £10m mark, meaning Vadasz has 95% market share.

Future prospects look equally promising. The brand plays to mega-trends such as world food and gut health, which has fuelled interest in kimchi and sauerkraut.

Judges praised the brand for “essentially creating a new category” and identified a “real opportunity to grow”.

