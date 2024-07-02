Winner: Cook

Famous for its own stores, this was a year in which frozen food specialist Cook also fully took on the mantle of a specialist wholesaler. Its tie-up with the Black Farmer in December was its 1,000th concession in another retailer’s store.

Last year was Cook’s most successful to date in terms of driving new business. It signed up 130 new accounts and drove an increase in gross wholesale turnover of 13.9%.

As well as targeting individual convenience stores, farm shops and delis, it also deepened relationships with key accounts such as Central Co-op, Londis and AF Blakemore. Plus, it signed new deals with brands such as Morrisons Daily.

One key driver behind that growth was an overhaul of how it works with partners. That included the launch of an online retailer portal to reduce friction between Cook and its customers.

