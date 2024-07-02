Tesco has stormed to the top of the availability charts this year as it successfully chased down the gaps on shelves across its stores. The UK’s biggest grocer was miles ahead of its rivals in terms of providing our mystery shoppers with full baskets this year. Eight of our Tesco shoppers went home with all 33 items this year, while its nearest rival Sainsbury’s managed only three.

In terms of overall availability, Tesco recorded an average of 94.6%, which was a big jump from 91.1% in the previous 12 months. It was enough to trump last’s year’s winner Sainsbury’s, which took the runner-up spot on 94.1%.

All of our retailers’ availability improved this year except Asda, which saw availability slip from 91.4% to 90.3%, leaving it in last place overall.

Morrisons came in third on 92.5%, with Waitrose climbing one place to fourth on 92%.