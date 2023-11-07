Champion: Just Love Vanilla Celebration Cake
Mike Woods set up The Just Love Food Company after seeing his children excluded from cake at parties due to severe nut allergies.
And this Vanilla Celebration cake ensures no-one misses out, despite foregoing nuts plus the classic cake ingredients of eggs and dairy. The judges were unanimous in their praise for its taste, texture and price point (rsp: £8/632g) – while also loving the brand story. As one judge summed up: “It delivers on the classic cake flavour. Fantastic!”
Gold Medal
- Charlie Bigham’s 2 Sticky Toffee Puddings
Silver Medal
- Border Dark Chocolate Raspberry
- McVitie’s White Chocolate Digestives
Bronze Medal
- Cadbury Crunchie Celebration Cake
- Fox’s Fabulous Indulgent Centre Cookies Triple Chocolate
- Mr Kipling Gooey Brownie Bites Double Chocolate
- McVitie’s BN Happy Faces
With thanks
