Champion: Just Love Vanilla Celebration Cake

Mike Woods set up The Just Love Food Company after seeing his children excluded from cake at parties due to severe nut allergies.

And this Vanilla Celebration cake ensures no-one misses out, despite foregoing nuts plus the classic cake ingredients of eggs and dairy. The judges were unanimous in their praise for its taste, texture and price point (rsp: £8/632g) – while also loving the brand story. As one judge summed up: “It delivers on the classic cake flavour. Fantastic!”

Gold Medal

Charlie Bigham’s 2 Sticky Toffee Puddings

Silver Medal

Border Dark Chocolate Raspberry

McVitie’s White Chocolate Digestives

Bronze Medal

Cadbury Crunchie Celebration Cake

Fox’s Fabulous Indulgent Centre Cookies Triple Chocolate

Mr Kipling Gooey Brownie Bites Double Chocolate

McVitie’s BN Happy Faces

