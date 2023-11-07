Champion: Vadasz Hot & Sweet Jalapeno Relish

Judges were blown away by this “exceptional product”, which created “a flavour explosion” and tapped “so many consumer demands and trends”.

The Vadasz relish not only won praise for its “taste, texture, crunch and heat”, but its innovative nature. The product blends sweet and spicy flavours, such as pickled jalapeños, green peppers, apple and onion, usinga cold-brining pickling process, which preserves and maintains the crunch, flavour and colour of the product.

Vadasz says it is aiming to create a new, healthier space in chutney & relishes, which tend to be high in sugar.

Silver Medal

Vadasz Pineapple & Turmeric Sauerkraut

Bronze Medal

Sosu Ssamjang Chilli Sauce

Tingly Ted’s Xtra Tingly Sauce

