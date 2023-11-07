Champion: Unbeleafable – Rocket and Baby Leaves

The concept of Unbeleafable – a longer life ready-to-eat bagged salad, produced by a vertical farm and grown all year round in the UK – was a winner with our judges.

The panel was unanimously impressed by the ambition of brand owner GrowUp Farms to reduce the UK’s reliance on salad imports. They also enjoyed the story, design and personality of this “fab innovation”. The inclusion of rocket is something that was particularly applauded by the judges, who felt it gave the salad a great peppery kick and “flavour hit”.

Gold Medal

Holy Moly Harissa Dip

Silver Medal

Fresh Leaf Co. Red + Green Baby Leaf Salad

Unearthed Italian Ventricina & Scamorza Platter

Unearthed Stuffed Green Peppers

Bronze Medal

Castello Taste Thailand Chili and Ginger Cream Cheese Ring

With thanks