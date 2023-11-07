Champion: Häagen-Dazs Macaron Double Chocolate Ganache

The enduring consumer appetite for indulgent, exciting treat experiences was the inspiration behind this Häagen-Dazs line, which brings together the worlds of ice cream and patisserie.

The ice cream giant describes its Macaron Double Chocolate Ganache as, quite simply, “Paris in a pint”. Our judges were similarly exultant. They heaped praise on the “gorgeous, rich flavour”, which was truly “luxurious”. The panel was unanimously impressed by the quality of product, made in partnership with world-renowned pastry chef Pierre Hermé – and felt it truly delivered on its premise of an indulgent treat experience.

Silver Medal

Mr Freeze Sours

English Cheesecake Company Strawberries & Cream Frozen Cheesecake

Bronze Medal

English Cheesecake Company Chocolate Fudge & Cookie Dough Frozen Cheesecake

English Cheesecake Company Salted Caramel & Blondie Frozen Cheesecake

Itsu Salted Caramel Bao Buns

