Champion: Häagen-Dazs Macaron Double Chocolate Ganache
The enduring consumer appetite for indulgent, exciting treat experiences was the inspiration behind this Häagen-Dazs line, which brings together the worlds of ice cream and patisserie.
The ice cream giant describes its Macaron Double Chocolate Ganache as, quite simply, “Paris in a pint”. Our judges were similarly exultant. They heaped praise on the “gorgeous, rich flavour”, which was truly “luxurious”. The panel was unanimously impressed by the quality of product, made in partnership with world-renowned pastry chef Pierre Hermé – and felt it truly delivered on its premise of an indulgent treat experience.
Silver Medal
- Mr Freeze Sours
- English Cheesecake Company Strawberries & Cream Frozen Cheesecake
Bronze Medal
- English Cheesecake Company Chocolate Fudge & Cookie Dough Frozen Cheesecake
- English Cheesecake Company Salted Caramel & Blondie Frozen Cheesecake
- Itsu Salted Caramel Bao Buns
Innovation is alive and well, as the New Product & Packaging Awards show
The Grocer's New Product & Packaging Awards 2023: Frozen Sweet
