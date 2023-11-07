Champion: Driscoll’s Blackberries

Driscoll’s Blackberries proved quite the hit with the judging panel. They lauded the “superb” berries, which had an “outstanding flavour and texture” and were ”perfect for the snacking occasion”. All in all, they were a “real treat”. Aside from the flavour, the recently launched packaging was picked out as a high point by Driscoll’s, which ditched plastic and moved to a 125g paper pack.

Silver Medal

Urban Fruit Pineapple & Coconut

Biotiful Gut Health Kefir Protein Vanilla

Bronze Medal

Kallo Sea Salt & Cider Vinegar Veggie Cakes

ōForest Madhuka nibs

