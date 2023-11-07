Champion: Driscoll’s Blackberries
Driscoll’s Blackberries proved quite the hit with the judging panel. They lauded the “superb” berries, which had an “outstanding flavour and texture” and were ”perfect for the snacking occasion”. All in all, they were a “real treat”. Aside from the flavour, the recently launched packaging was picked out as a high point by Driscoll’s, which ditched plastic and moved to a 125g paper pack.
Silver Medal
Bronze Medal
- Kallo Sea Salt & Cider Vinegar Veggie Cakes
- ōForest Madhuka nibs
Innovation is alive and well, as the New Product & Packaging Awards show
Currently reading
The Grocer’s New Product & Packaging Awards 2023: Healthier Snacking
