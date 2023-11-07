Champion: Godminster Belly Band Labels

When Godminster shook up its branding earlier this year, these new belly labels rolled out across its 200g cheese truckles. They reflect Godminster’s new look and feel, which aims to reposition it as a modern, fun, quirky British company for young, discerning cheese fans.

The judges were unanimous in their praise for the design, branding and colours of the labels. As one judge summed it up: “Beautiful, sustainable. Looks good enough to eat.”

Silver Medal

Northern Monk Hazy IPA

Purity Soft Drinks Firefly Drinks

Bronze Medal

Cypressa Range

Kraft Heinz Tomato Range

