Champion: Little Dish Ready Meal Range
When Little Dish revamped the formulation of its ready meals earlier this year, it also took the opportunity to make the packaging more sustainable.
Crucially, its plastic trays were replaced with wooden fibre trays. This reduced plastic usage by 85%, and cut the carbon footprint of the packs in half. The labels also feature clear instructions on how to recycle all elements. Judges were bowled over by the “well thought-through, end-to-end packaging solution”.
Silver Medal
- Antalis and Mindful Chef – Single Egg Box
- Moju Ginger Shots
Bronze Medal
- Itsu Crystal Noodles
Innovation is alive and well, as the New Product & Packaging Awards show
