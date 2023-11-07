Champion: Nurishh Greek Style Cubes
Getting the taste of feta without the use of dairy is a tough challenge. But it’s one Nurishh has nailed with these greek-style cubes. Judges praised the “great texture” of the product, which was a “nice proposition and a great alternative”. The panel were also impressed by the convenient pre-diced cube format and resealable pack design. As one summed up: ”The market needs this.”
Silver
- Cathedral City Plant Based
