Champion: Juicy Marbles Thick-Cut Filet
“Extraordinary product – the look and feel of a steak for a vegan.” That was the standout feedback for this Juicy Marbles line, which used thousands of fibres of plant-based protein and ribbons of natural fat to create a “whole muscle” steak texture.
Judges waxed lyrical about the “incredible product”, which was “texturally amazing” with an “incredibly impressive” appearance. All in all, the panel saw this as a huge step forward for the meat alternatives category.
Gold Medal
- This Isn’t Streaky Bacon
- Squeaky Bean Cooking Chorizo Style Sausage
Silver Medal
- Better Nature Curry Tempeh Pieces
- Beyond Meat Beyond Burger
- Squeaky Bean Snack Sausage Rolls
- VFC Original Recipe Crispy Chick*n Tenders
Bronze Medal
- Tindle Wings
- The Vegetarian Butcher Hentastic Southern Fried Chicken Fillets
- Beyond Meat Beyond Nuggets
With thanks
Innovation is alive and well, as the New Product & Packaging Awards show
The Grocer's New Product & Packaging Awards 2023: Plant-Based Meat Alternatives
