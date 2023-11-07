Champion: Juicy Marbles Thick-Cut Filet

“Extraordinary product – the look and feel of a steak for a vegan.” That was the standout feedback for this Juicy Marbles line, which used thousands of fibres of plant-based protein and ribbons of natural fat to create a “whole muscle” steak texture.

Judges waxed lyrical about the “incredible product”, which was “texturally amazing” with an “incredibly impressive” appearance. All in all, the panel saw this as a huge step forward for the meat alternatives category.

Gold Medal

This Isn’t Streaky Bacon

Squeaky Bean Cooking Chorizo Style Sausage

Silver Medal

Better Nature Curry Tempeh Pieces

Beyond Meat Beyond Burger

Squeaky Bean Snack Sausage Rolls

VFC Original Recipe Crispy Chick*n Tenders

Bronze Medal

Tindle Wings

The Vegetarian Butcher Hentastic Southern Fried Chicken Fillets

Beyond Meat Beyond Nuggets

