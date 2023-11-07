Champion: Sheese Melting Sheesy Jalapeno & Chilli Bake
These vegan “gooey melting bakes” from Bute Island Foods are made for sharing and dipping crudites, crusty bread and crackers. They unanimously impressed the judges with their taste, innovation and packaging. “This exceeded my expectations,” said one judge. Another described it as “a genuinely innovative product” that was ”well presented with strong shelf appeal”. The panel was also impressed with the reusable ceramic pot, which added value to the whole proposition.
Silver
- Nairn’s Gluten Free Sourdough Flatbreads
- Crackd The No-Egg Quiche Lorraine
Bronze
- Heinz Jalfrezi Curry Beanz Bowl
- Heinz Magical Beanz Original Nuggetz
- Marigold Engevita Protein & Fibre Nutritional Yeast Flakes
- OMV No Cheese & Onion Quiche
- Shicken Tikka Kebabs
With thanks
Innovation is alive and well, as the New Product & Packaging Awards show
The Grocer's New Product & Packaging Awards 2023: Plant-based savoury
