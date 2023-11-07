Champion: Crave The Big Dipper

Crave’s core aim is to give customers with allergies, intolerances and vegan diets access to popular, tasty everyday products. And it certainly delivered on that concept with The Big Dipper, a pack of mini breadsticks complete with dipping chocolate.

Judges were excited by the taste of the product, especially the “delicious, rich, thick” chocolate dipping sauce. Judges branded it “a fun and indulgent snack”. As one summed up: “Yum!”

Silver

Crave Sir Spread-A-Lot

Bronze

Oddlygood Dreamy Lemon

LoveRaw M:lk Choc Nutty Choc Balls

Nakd Protein Cocoa Hazelnut

