Champion: Crave The Big Dipper
Crave’s core aim is to give customers with allergies, intolerances and vegan diets access to popular, tasty everyday products. And it certainly delivered on that concept with The Big Dipper, a pack of mini breadsticks complete with dipping chocolate.
Judges were excited by the taste of the product, especially the “delicious, rich, thick” chocolate dipping sauce. Judges branded it “a fun and indulgent snack”. As one summed up: “Yum!”
Silver
- Crave Sir Spread-A-Lot
Bronze
- Oddlygood Dreamy Lemon
- LoveRaw M:lk Choc Nutty Choc Balls
- Nakd Protein Cocoa Hazelnut
With thanks
Innovation is alive and well, as the New Product & Packaging Awards show
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
- 11
- 12
- 13
- 14
- 15
- 16
- 17
- 18
- 19
- 20
- 21
- 22
- 23
- 24
- 25
- 26
- 27
- 28
- 29
- 30
- 31
- 32
- 33Currently reading
The Grocer’s New Product & Packaging Awards 2023: Plant-based sweet
- 34
- 35
- 36
- 37
- 38
- 39
No comments yet