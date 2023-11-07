Champion: Unilever Hellmann’s Squeezy Mayonnaise Bottle

Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise Squeezy bottles are now made from 100% rPET plastic – delivering on a commitment made by parent company Unilever. Judges were universal in their appreciation of the technological achievement – especially for such a well-known, mainstream brand. “Is this the tipping point?” asked one. “I hope so.”

Gold Medal

Belief Machines – HomeThings Cardboard Sleeve

Silver Medal

Accolade Wines – Wise Wolf

Penrhos Spirits Gin Bottle

Bronze Medal

Unilever Radox Shower Gel Bottle

Whitworths Fusions packaging

