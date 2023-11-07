Pack optimisation Unilever Hellmanns Squeezy Mayonnaise Bottle 3

Champion: Unilever Hellmann’s Squeezy Mayonnaise Bottle

Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise Squeezy bottles are now made from 100% rPET plastic  – delivering on a commitment made by parent company Unilever. Judges were universal in their appreciation of the technological achievement – especially for such a well-known, mainstream brand. “Is this the tipping point?” asked one. “I hope so.”

Gold Medal

  • Belief Machines – HomeThings Cardboard Sleeve

Silver Medal

  • Accolade Wines – Wise Wolf
  • Penrhos Spirits Gin Bottle

Bronze Medal

  • Unilever Radox Shower Gel Bottle
  • Whitworths Fusions packaging
 

