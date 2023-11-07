Champion: Unilever Hellmann’s Squeezy Mayonnaise Bottle
Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise Squeezy bottles are now made from 100% rPET plastic – delivering on a commitment made by parent company Unilever. Judges were universal in their appreciation of the technological achievement – especially for such a well-known, mainstream brand. “Is this the tipping point?” asked one. “I hope so.”
Gold Medal
-
Belief Machines – HomeThings Cardboard Sleeve
Silver Medal
- Accolade Wines – Wise Wolf
- Penrhos Spirits Gin Bottle
Bronze Medal
- Unilever Radox Shower Gel Bottle
- Whitworths Fusions packaging
With thanks
Innovation is alive and well, as the New Product & Packaging Awards show
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5Currently reading
The Grocer’s New Product & Packaging Awards 2023: Sustainable Pack of the Year – Optimisation
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
- 11
- 12
- 13
- 14
- 15
- 16
- 17
- 18
- 19
- 20
- 21
- 22
- 23
- 24
- 25
- 26
- 27
- 28
- 29
- 30
- 31
- 32
- 33
- 34
- 35
- 36
- 37
- 38
- 39
No comments yet